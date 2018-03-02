ALSO READ: Sexy photos of Selena and Justin Beiber that prove they are so in love

Ababu Namwamba, the recently appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his adorable wife, Priscah Mwaro have never shied away from public display of affection towards each other.

However, in the recent past, the gossip mills have been insinuating that there could be trouble in their paradise. A hovering separation. Priscah has however evidently put the rumours to rest in the most classic way.

The beauty took to Instagram to jot down a sweet message dedicated to the former Budalangi MP and this has somehow cleared the air.

Her message read:

Love of my life..

Father of my children...

My forever best friend...

My Knight in shining armour.. You conquer the world, your oyster, I love and cheer you all the way all the time. @ababunamwamba