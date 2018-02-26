﻿ 10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor : Evewoman - The Standard
Trendsetters

The Mombasa governor serves his county in jaw dropping trendy looks

Shanniq Monicah

26th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: 12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair

 

Hassan Joho, the current Mombasa governor is quite popular in the political field. Besides that, he is a big shot in the fashion scene. He is very particular about what he wears and we are obsessed. Mr. Joho has set the trends for all governors in the country and the men could borrow ideas from his looks. His style is edgy, comfortable and casual. We love how he also matches different shades of colors which is normally a challenge to men. When it comes to his shoes, you can tell he’s got some taste-buds for his feet.

Below are ten looks that have proved he is the most stylish governor:

The way he matched his red hat and shoes served us pure elegance

 

The kanzu simply serves us his culture

 

Ripped jeans are a fashion piece that's here to stay and Joho slayed in it!

 

Perfect golf outfit

 

Philanthropy: Meet the Kibera woman who feeds 37 chilldren all on her own

Different shades of blue are fashion forward when done correctly

 

A casual shirt is a must-have in a man's wardrobe

 

A simple tee is all you need to for an outing and cool sneakers

 

Suited up as he checks in

 

When wearing black on black, feel free to pop another color just as Joho did with the red cap

 

Sunglasses are an accessory that every man needs

 

The story of Mary Leakey: The paleoanthropologist in all our History books

