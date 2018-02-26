10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

ALSO READ: 12 reasons why we are crushing on Dela’s hair
Hassan Joho, the current Mombasa governor is quite popular in the political field. Besides that, he is a big shot in the fashion scene. He is very particular about what he wears and we are obsessed. Mr. Joho has set the trends for all governors in the country and the men could borrow ideas from his looks. His style is edgy, comfortable and casual. We love how he also matches different shades of colors which is normally a challenge to men. When it comes to his shoes, you can tell he’s got some taste-buds for his feet.
Below are ten looks that have proved he is the most stylish governor:
