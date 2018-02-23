Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong’o to be featured in Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime

Tedd Josiah started as a musician and later became a music producer. He is known to have produced music hits by GidiGidi, Necessary Noise, and the likes. The music those days were really catchy and you could never let it pass if you have not listened. He also was the founder of Kisima Awards which was an annual music award.

Some of us were not aware that Tedd was taken till we heard the sad news that his wife had passed on. He said that he wanted to keep his relationship private so that they were able to focus on building their family. The couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter that is full copyright of the mother.

Below are pictures of Tedd and his cute daughter that will make you want a baby. He enjoys raising his daughter and she is too adorable for days!

Meet the cute baby Jameela:

''I can box your face''..........

Baby girls and baby dolls are best friends...