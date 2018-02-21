Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

ALSO READ: Chilling Confessions: How I was lured into sex slavery through Facebook

Suba North Member of parliament, Millie Odhiambo recently left netizens amused after she took to social media to express how disappointed she was in a particular young man who is ‘supposedly a constituent’.

In her Facebook post, the legislator on Monday ranted about how a young man,’ young enough to be the age of her grandchild’ had such guts. She narrated, that the young ‘boy’ had been constantly calling her in a bid to seek audience.

“When you are a public figure you have to listen to all manner of things. Like a young man calling severally yesterday on an " important" issue. I am not in a position to deal and presuming he is my constituent with a genuine need I tell him to call tomorrow at 11am.

He calls faithfully today. " I have seen how beautiful you are and I want you to be my girlfriend". From profile picture he looks the age of my grandchild. I told him corporal punishment is outlawed but I may just seek reintroduction to allow his parents unleash common sense and decency into his head,” read her Facebook post.

