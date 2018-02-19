This is the first weird trend of 2018: The Vaginal wig

Everyone knows wigs are best suit for the head and not the vagina. Well, the New York Fashion week surprised us with models walking on the runaway in a bushy vaginal wig. It is referred to as a merkin which were popular in the 1600’s among the sex workers.

The vaginal wig trend was being displayed on the Kaimin Runaway who is a South Korean based fashion designer. The wig is basically meant to cover your pubic area during the cold season and to ensure your cookie jar is highly fashionable. The wigs come in different colors and styles just like the normal wig. Some have striking mo-hawks and are dyed in different colors.

According to a press release by Kaimin, she said that the vaginal wigs is to show acceptance of individuality of the human vagina, assist irregular silhouettes’ and bridge the gap of hard versus soft.

Below are the types of vaginal wigs that were displayed and maybe you could give it a try.