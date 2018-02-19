﻿ This is the first weird trend of 2018: The Vaginal wig : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Trendsetters

Did you know your vagina can rock and roll in a wig?

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

19th Feb 2018

Everyone knows wigs are best suit for the head and not the vagina. Well, the New York Fashion week surprised us with models walking on the runaway in a bushy vaginal wig. It is referred to as a merkin which were popular in the 1600’s among the sex workers.

The vaginal wig trend was being displayed on the Kaimin Runaway who is a South Korean based fashion designer. The wig is basically meant to cover your pubic area during the cold season and to ensure your cookie jar is highly fashionable. The wigs come in different colors and styles just like the normal wig. Some have striking mo-hawks and are dyed in different colors.

According to a press release by Kaimin, she said that the vaginal wigs is to show acceptance of individuality of the human vagina, assist irregular silhouettes’ and bridge the gap of hard versus soft.

Below are the types of vaginal wigs that were displayed and maybe you could give it a try.

 

 

 

telegram-follow
fashiontrends
thevaginalwig
newyorkfashiontrend
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

This is the celebrity couple that stayed celibate for two and a half years until their wedding night

Entertainment

This is the celebrity couple that stayed celibate for two and a half years until their wedding night

By Shanniq Monicah

Finally, Comedian Njugush’s wife Celestine Ndinda celebrates her baby shower

Entertainment

Finally, Comedian Njugush’s wife Celestine Ndinda celebrates her baby shower

By Shanniq Monicah

Curvy is stylish: 10 photos of Neomi Ng’ang’a that will make you rethink your body size

Lady Speak

Curvy is stylish: 10 photos of Neomi Ng’ang’a that will make you rethink your body size

By Esther Muchene

It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

Recipes

It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

By Chef Ali Mandhry

Lupita shines at Black Panther premiere in Jo’burg days after disappointing Kenyan fans

Readers Lounge

Lupita shines at Black Panther premiere in Jo’burg days after disappointing Kenyan fans

By Steven Kisuli Muendo

How to burglarproof your relationship against cheating

Marriage Advice

How to burglarproof your relationship against cheating

By Angela Kintu

Five reasons you should not buy cheap roadside earphones

Health

Five reasons you should not buy cheap roadside earphones

By Esther Muchene

This is the first weird trend of 2018: The Vaginal wig

Trendsetters

This is the first weird trend of 2018: The Vaginal wig

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman