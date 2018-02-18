﻿ Sexy Photos that prove Prezzo’s ex-girlfriend Michelle Yola is a yummy mummy : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Former Nairobi Diaries cast looking all fab and flashy in her baby bump

Shanniq Monicah

18th Feb 2018

Pregnant Michelle Yola made headlines when she unveiled her baby daddy and her baby bump.

The Former Nairobi Diaries cast was dating CMB Prezzo and they were engaged but it had to come to an end because there was so much going on between them.But all that came to pass and she found a new love, she looks happier and we wish her the best in her motherhood. Below are photos that prove Yola is a stylish mother:

 

 

Evewoman