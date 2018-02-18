Steve Mbogo gifts his wife a watch worth a plot in the suburbs

ALSO READ: Sexy Photos that prove Prezzo’s ex-girlfriend Michelle Yola is a yummy mummy

What did your man do for you on the Valentine’s? did he buy you a car, roses, smart phone, set of thongs or chocolates. The list should be endless. This year, Valentine’s has been celebrated in a vibrant way and we could not help noticing how celebrities were spending on their loved ones.

The former ODM aspirant for Starehe Constituency, Steve Mbogo gifted his beautiful wife, Sabrina Jamal a watch worth Ksh. 200,000. Wow! That is maybe someone’s yearly rent or even monthly rent.

Sabrina shared a picture of the watch on her social media platforms and captioned: ‘he knows me well’