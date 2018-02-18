﻿ How to know your boyfriend is a mommy’s boy : Evewoman - The Standard
Girl Talk

This is how you can know that your man is a mommy’s boy

By
Shanniq Monicah

18th Feb 2018

A mommy’s boy is a man who is really attached to his mother. It happens at an age when the men are expected to be independent (e.g. live on their own, be economically independent, married or about to be married) or also when they are still young. It varies….

The way the man relates with the mother communicates volumes and at least it assures us that they will treat us like the queens we are. Loving your mother, there is no harm but there are times it goes overboard. At times, your man can be caught in a situation that will force him to choose you or the mother. This will guide you to know if he is a momma’s boy:

  • If he is financially independent on the mother- this happens a lot, you have gone somewhere or he invited you over to his house and ordered your favorite food but he calls the mother and tells her to send money for the food he has ordered. Just hold up, this guy is working class, drives, has a house…..why is he asking for money from the mother? He should be a man enough to take that responsibility.

  • If he can't stand up for you/defend you in front of the mother-a man that is a mommy's boy will never defend you in front of his mother instead he will allow the mom to disrespect and insult you. This happens a lot because the guy knows if he defies her, it would be the end of the car ownership, weekly allowance, shopping for the house and the likes.

  • Let’s say irresponsible?- in the sense that he has no wife or fiancée but he has a very beautiful daughter or handsome son  and he rarely has time for the child because he is out there focusing on his career and co-curricular stuff. The child is left for the mother to take care of them through-out. God blessed you with a child, take responsibility and be the best daddy he or she could ever ask for.

  • If he can’t make decisions without consulting the mom- first and foremost, do not get me wrong here. It is very okay when you consult your mother about an issue/decision/opinion that is quite important in your life and future but it gets to a point it can be too much. You do not have to ask your mom what type of lady you should date; you know what your heart ,body, soul and spirit wants so go for it! And surprise your mom with a great daughter-in-law. You do not have to tell your mother about something all the time, you are already out of her house; so be more responsible of yourself and actions.

