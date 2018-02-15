﻿ Throwing it back to when Vera was not ‘thebossette’ : Evewoman - The Standard
The Voluptuous Vera has undergone a massive transformation

Shanniq Monicah

15th Feb 2018

Vera Sidika became popular after the release of ‘You guy by P-Unit’ due to her assets. Since then she has never looked back. She made major headlines when she skin lightened herself, as she called it and added that she changed her complexion for her brand and wants to look good. The complexion change has made her look quite different.

Below are her before and after pictures that will leave you struck:

BEFORE

AFTER

