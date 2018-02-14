Hot Journalist John Allan Namu gifted a car worth millions

ALSO READ: Singer Bahati just got the most ideal Valentine’s gift! He is the newest dad on the block

One of the most handsome male anchors that leave women ogling, John Allen Namu has been gifted a car worth Ksh.10 million. The car is a 2017 Range Rover which is Ksh.5 million which means the one that gifted him was chopping double the cash for that cost Ksh. 10 million whereby the tax is included.

He was celebrating his 35th birthday the same day he was gifted. Since it’s Valentine’s, we cannot tell who really bought the ride for him because he has not disclosed.

Happy Belated Mr. John Allan Namu. Below are the pictures from his snapchat:

Happy belated 35th birthday John!

This was captioned: 'Sweet birthday present"

