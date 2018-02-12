Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

Lilian Muli

Popular TV anchor Lilian Muli has been living a private life since her separation with ex-husband and baby daddy Moses Kanene.

ALSO READ: Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

She has not left a lot for the public to devour concerning her dating life since her divorce two years ago. All that has been there are speculations, making headlines time to time, on who could be the sassy TV queen’s king. At the beach

Her dating life aside, the media personality has again set the rumour mills spinning with allegations that she could be pregnant.

According to those close to her, Lilian keeps talking about being pregnant.

It begs the question as to whether she is indeed pregnant or she is only craving baby number two.

A look at Lilian’s social media pages doesn’t reveal much as she seems to be leading a normal life save for the face-only selfies, and the change in her weight.