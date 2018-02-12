﻿ Is Lilian Muli pregnant? : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Is Lilian Muli expecting baby number two?

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

12th Feb 2018
Lilian Muli

Popular TV anchor Lilian Muli has been living a private life since her separation with ex-husband and baby daddy Moses Kanene.

ALSO READ: Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

She has not left a lot for the public to devour concerning her dating life since her divorce two years ago. All that has been there are speculations, making headlines time to time, on who could be the sassy TV queen’s king.

At the beach

Her dating life aside, the media personality has again set the rumour mills spinning with allegations that she could be pregnant.

According to those close to her, Lilian keeps talking about being pregnant.

It begs the question as to whether she is indeed pregnant or she is only craving baby number two.

A look at Lilian’s social media pages doesn’t reveal much as she seems to be leading a normal life save for the face-only selfies, and the change in her weight.

telegram-follow
Lilian muli pregnant? Lilian Muli
pregnancy
next

Related Stories

Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

Entertainment

Butita responds to rumours of Mammito expecting his child

By Wanja Mbuthia

Actress Tia Mowry celebrates 6 months of pregnancy after suffering endometriosis

Entertainment

Actress Tia Mowry celebrates 6 months of pregnancy after suffering endometriosis

By Laura Chebet

How to mourn the loss of a baby through a miscarriage

Pregnancy

How to mourn the loss of a baby through a miscarriage

By Esther Muchene

Size 8 gives hope to women undergoing difficulties in their pregnancy

Pregnancy

Size 8 gives hope to women undergoing difficulties in their pregnancy

By Laura Chebet

Early indicators that you could actually be pregnant

Pregnancy

Early indicators that you could actually be pregnant

By Esther Muchene

Natural ways to deal with acne while pregnant

Pregnancy

Natural ways to deal with acne while pregnant

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Medication Adherence Key to Epilepsy Treatment

Readers Lounge

Medication Adherence Key to Epilepsy Treatment

By Fredrick Beuchi Mboya

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

My Man

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

By Derrick Oluoch

Different ways on how to accessorize your car

Leisure and Travel

Different ways on how to accessorize your car

By Shanniq Monicah

Meanings of different baby cries mothers need to know

Baby Care

Meanings of different baby cries mothers need to know

By Shanniq Monicah

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

Between The Sheets

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

By Dr Cupid

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Readers Lounge

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

By Derrick Oluoch

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

Girl Talk

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman