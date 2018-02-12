Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Kenya First Lady Margaret Kenyatta with the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Her Excellency Auxillia Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has relinquished her seat as Chirumanzu-Zibagwe Member of Parliement to concentrate on her new role as First Lady of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, addressing thousands of ZANU-PF backers in the constituency in the president's home province of Midlands, said his wife would now concentrate on her new role as the first lady of Zimbabwe.

“She (Auxillia) said she could not be Amai Mnangagwa for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe but that she should be the mother of the nation. So we agreed with Amai Mnangagwa that she should step down as MP here. She is stopping being MP from today (Saturday) onwards and she becomes the mother of the nation. She is now MP everywhere she goes,” Mnangagwa said.

The first lady had taken over as Member of Parliament for the constituency replacing her husband in 2015. President Mnangagwa had been promoted to Vice President of the ruling party and the country.