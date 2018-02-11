What we mean by raw honey is that it is completely unfiltered and unpasteurized. Most of the honey used today is processed which shows that it’s not natural.

Raw honey has interesting benefits which include:

- those that are looking for ways to lose weight, consuming raw honey might be the answer. Raw honey lowers blood sugar and activates hormones that suppress the appetite. It is a sleep promoter- raw honey promotes sleep in two ways. Consuming honey before bedtime, it restocks the liver’s glycogen supply and prevents the brain from triggering a crisis search for fuel which wakes you up. Secondly, eating raw honey fosters the release of melatonin in the brain by creating a small spike in insulin levels, which stimulates the release of tryptophan in the brain. Tryptophan converts to serotonin, which is then converted to melatonin that boosts immunity and helps rebuild tissue during periods of rest.