What we mean by raw honey is that it is completely unfiltered and unpasteurized. Most of the honey used today is processed which shows that it’s not natural.
Raw honey has interesting benefits which include:
- Loss of weight- those that are looking for ways to lose weight, consuming raw honey might be the answer. Raw honey lowers blood sugar and activates hormones that suppress the appetite.
- It is a sleep promoter- raw honey promotes sleep in two ways. Consuming honey before bedtime, it restocks the liver’s glycogen supply and prevents the brain from triggering a crisis search for fuel which wakes you up. Secondly, eating raw honey fosters the release of melatonin in the brain by creating a small spike in insulin levels, which stimulates the release of tryptophan in the brain. Tryptophan converts to serotonin, which is then converted to melatonin that boosts immunity and helps rebuild tissue during periods of rest.
- It heals wounds and ulcers- basically, the honey needs to be applied on the wound directly to the problem area or in a dressing that’s changed every 24 to 48 hours. Honey has been studied for its use in effectively treating various types of ulcers as well by drinking it with warm. Honey may reduce the size, pain and odor of problematic skin ulcers.
- It Is a natural cough syrup- Raw honey has been shown to be as effective in treating coughs as over-the-counter commercial cough syrups. Besides that, a single dose of honey can reduce mucus secretion and coughs.
- It is a natural energy source- it contains natural sugars (80%), water (18%), minerals, vitamins, pollen and protein (2 percent). It provides an easily absorbed supply of energy in the form of liver glycogen, making it ideal for energetic morning starts and as a pre- and post-exercise energy source.