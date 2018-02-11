Adelle Onynago reveals the first design for her new cloth-line

ALSO READ: 5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

The Kiss 100 Fm female presenter, Adelle Onyango has finally shown us what she has in her cloth-line after the long wait. She launched the clothing line last week. This fashion line is a tribute to her late mother.

This is what was her first piece revealed which is a funky denim with writings on it (I am powerful) and also has drawings of a woman. Her goal for this piece is that she wants the buyers to feel powerful when they wear it despite the tough times experienced.

Denim is a fashion statement that is here to stay and that was smart move which is most definitely obvious what she is trying to sell.

Not to forget, each jacket has names of Kenyan powerful women that have made an impact in the society. How creative and cool is that? It’s the high time we have our own denims written our own people.

