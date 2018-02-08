ALSO READ: Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

A woman’s body goes through a lot, there is monthly periods, the cramps, pregnancy, the labor and the list is endless. It is said that most women when they break their precious gift, virginity, they tend to bleed though some have confessed they do not? Anyway, you have just had sex with your partner and you see some red spots between your sheets and of course, it is not your monthly installments since you had them. What could it be? That is vaginal bleeding, darling which is alarming never ignore it!

The most common causes for vaginal bleeding after sex starts in the cervix and opens up to the vagina later.

These are the causes of vaginal bleeding after sex:

Lack of lubrication or there is a lot of heated friction during sex.

A vaginal infection.

Cancer of the vagina, uterus or cervix.

It could be that you have genital sores that have been caused by sexual transmitted diseases .ie. Gonorrhea, Herpes, Syphilis

A pre-cancerous cervical spot which should be tested earlier.

Normal uterine bleeding when you have just started your periods or they have ended.

When the vagina is on dry season, well by that I mean the dryness is brought by soaps, chemicals, chemotherapy or having your ovaries removed.

If you have minor bleeding, chances are everything is fine but the only way to know your reproductive health is doing fine is by visiting a doctor/gynecologist.

