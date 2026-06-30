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Omtatah demands details on Nairobi Park projects

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 30, 2026
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Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah speaks after a court halted construction of an affordable housing project in Southlands Estate, Lang’ata. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah wants the government to be clear regarding a proposed parking facility and associated developments within or adjacent to Nairobi National Park, terming it a matter of National concern.

Omtatah, in a statement before the Senate, pointed out that reports indicate that a large-scale parking facility and associated infrastructure are being developed within or in proximity to Nairobi National Park as part of broader plans linked to facilities surrounding the park.

The Busia Senator told fellow Senators that the proposed excision, degradation, fragmentation or alteration of protected habitats within the park and its surrounding ecosystem has far-reaching implications for Kenya's environmental future and the rights of future generations.

Nairobi National Park is a globally unique conservation area and one of Kenya's most iconic natural assets. As the only national park located within a capital city, it serves as a critical wildlife habitat, a national heritage resource, a major tourism attraction, a climate-regulating ecosystem and a source of ecological services for present and future generations’ most iconic assets,” said Omtatah.

The Busia Senator sought a statement from the Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources on the exact nature, scope, location, acreage and ownership status of the proposed parking facility and associated infrastructure projects planned within or adjacent to Nairobi National Park.

Omtatah sought to know whether any portion of the Nairobi National Park has been excised, degazetted, allocated, leased or otherwise made available for the proposed development and if so, they should get relevant legal instruments, approvals, authorisation and justification for the development, including reasons why alternative locations outside the protected ecosystem were not identified and utilised.

Whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in accordance with the Environmental Management and Coordination Act and, if so, provide copies of the report, approval conditions, mitigation measures and evidence of compliance with those conditions.

“The Senate Lands Committee should establish the extent of public participation undertaken before approval of the project, including consultations held with local communities and other relevant stakeholders,” said Omtatah.

The committee should establish the undisputed environmental, ecological, hydrological, wildlife, tourism and socio-economic impacts of the proposed development, including its effect on wildlife habitats, migratory corridors, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem integrity.

The Busia Senator said the committee should find out the measures put in place by the Government, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to mitigate such impacts.

He sought to have the total cost of the project, social financing, implementing agencies, contractors involved, procurement procedures undertaken, current implementation status and the steps being taken to safeguard Nairobi National Park and its dispersal areas from progressive encroachment.

“We need to know the measures being taken to safeguard Nairobi National Park and its wildlife dispersal areas from progressive encroachment, habitat fragmentation and developments that may undermine the long-term viability of the park as a protected national ecosystem,” said Omtatah.

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Related Topics

Okiya Omtatah Nairobi National Park Environmental Impact Senate Inquiry
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