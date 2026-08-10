Sifuna vows to crush sugar cartels in Western

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi leaders during a rally in Mumias town on August 9, 2026. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi has intensified its push for support in Western Kenya, vowing to dismantle sugar cartels and reverse policies he blames for the collapse of the region’s sugar industry.

Sifuna said that if elected president in the 2027 General Election, he would not protect individuals accused of corruption and would pursue sugar cartels alongside President William Ruto.

The outspoken senator made the remarks during a three-day tour of Kakamega County, where he addressed rallies in Mumias, Shianda, Malaha, Navakholo, Malava and Lumakanda, attracting large crowds in the sugar-growing region.

Sifuna used the tour to intensify criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of failing to honour promises to sugarcane farmers and revive the struggling industry. “I want to tell President Ruto that when we form the government next year, we are going to chase you with your cartels importing sugar,” Sifuna said, warning that a Linda Mwananchi government would not tolerate corruption.

He singled out Mumias Sugar Company, once a major economic pillar of Western Kenya, accusing corruption and sugar imports of undermining the mill and depriving farmers of a reliable market for their cane.

“The Mumias area and Western region were respectable regions, but because Ruto and his cartels have decided to give their proxies licences to import sugar, they have made our people lack employment,” he said.

Sifuna also promised to overhaul healthcare and education, attacking the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the current university funding model.

“Our hospitals have no drugs, and people are not getting health services as required because of his dubious health insurance, the Social Health Authority,” he said, promising to abolish the system if elected.

On education, he said the current funding model had left needy students struggling to access university education. Sifuna also accused the President of failing to protect public forests and promised to reverse what he described as encroachment on forests, including Kakamega and Karura.

He defended his presidential ambitions against claims that he lacked the experience to lead the country, saying he had the wisdom to distinguish right from wrong.

As he concluded his tour, Sifuna appealed to the Luhya community to unite behind his presidential bid and urged senior Western leaders, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, to support him.

“I want to appeal to those fellow leaders eyeing the presidency in 2032 to support my 2027 presidential bid so that I can support them in 2032,” he said.

Sifuna also sought to counter concerns about financing a nationwide campaign, saying he would rather rely on ordinary Kenyans than wealthy individuals and cartels whose support could come with demands for government tenders.

Several political leaders accompanied him, including Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga and DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala.

Natembeya urged the Luhya community to abandon ODM and UDA and rally behind Sifuna, saying the region should pursue the presidency rather than continue negotiating for positions in governments formed by other communities.

Khalwale similarly declared his support for Sifuna, accusing Ruto of failing to deliver promised development projects to the region.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said Linda Mwananchi had visited 16 counties and was growing stronger, while alleging that the government was concerned about its popularity.