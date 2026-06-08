KWS defends Nairobi National Park project, says orphanage upgrade is vital for conservation

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Nairobi Animal Orphanage. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has defended the controversial Nairobi National Park development, insisting the planned relocation and expansion of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage is a necessary conservation intervention and not a land grab.

In a response to growing public criticism, KWS said the project is aimed at addressing mounting pressure on the country’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation system, which has seen a surge in injured, orphaned and confiscated animals.

“The upgraded orphanage is a KWS-managed conservation and animal-welfare facility,” said KWS.

The agency stated that the current facility, established in 1964, has outgrown its capacity and can no longer meet modern conservation demands.

According to KWS, the existing orphanage sits on just 7.4 acres and is constrained by outdated infrastructure, overcrowding and limited veterinary capacity, even as the number of wildlife rescue cases continues to rise.

The new facility, they said, will provide expanded space, modern veterinary care, quarantine areas and rehabilitation zones necessary for effective wildlife management.

A section of the proposed parking facility linked to the Bomas International Convention Centre during protests against the excision of land from Nairobi National Park, June 8, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Despite the opposition, KWS insisted that the disputed land represents only a small fraction of the park, a position that has faced sharp criticism from environmentalists.

“The new NAO site is 0.31 per cent of Nairobi National Park,” the agency said.

“The 89-acre New NAO remains part of Nairobi National Park. No parkland is being lost,” KWS stated, pushing back against claims that the project amounts to encroachment.

The agency says the new facility will enhance its capacity to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife, while also expanding its role as a conservation education hub for schools and the public.

“The New NAO is a forward-looking investment in conservation, education, and public service,” KWS said.

KWS has also rejected allegations that the development is a commercial project linked to external infrastructure.

Instead, it describes the orphanage upgrade as a “transformative project” focused on conservation education, animal welfare and improved visitor experience.

“The New Nairobi Animal Orphanage is not a privatisation of Nairobi National Park. It is not a private commercial or real estate development,” the agency said.

On environmental concerns, KWS disputes claims that sensitive forest habitat is being destroyed, saying the selected site is largely open grassland.

“The New NAO is located on an open grassland glade with no upland forest; measures are in place to limit environmental impact and restore affected areas.”

The agency further argues that due process was followed, including environmental approvals and stakeholder engagement.

According to KWS, an Environmental Impact Assessment was conducted and approved by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and public participation activities, including meetings, surveys and consultations, were carried out, stating that an 85 per cent public participation approval rating was received.