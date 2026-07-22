Elon Musk's chip that can perform Jesus-level miracles and who controls the switch?

"Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped." Isaiah 35:5. In biblical context, Jesus restored sight to the blind man Bartimaeus and enabled the paralysed man to walk in Capernaum. Today, Elon Musk replicates these extraordinary physical recoveries, for example, in the case of Noland Arbaugh who was paralysed from the shoulders down after a diving accident.

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