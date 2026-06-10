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Why scrap metal dealers are happy with 1.5pc withholding tax proposal

By Esther Dianah | Jun. 10, 2026

Scrap metal dealers weigh iron sheets in Mukuru kwa Njenga slum, Nairobi.  [File, Standard]

Scrap metal dealers will be required to pay a 1.5 per cent withholding tax on sales from July if the Finance Bill 2026 is passed.

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Related Topics

Scrap Metal Dealers Withholding Tax Finance Bill 2026 Scrap Metal Dealers Association
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