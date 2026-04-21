Chinese firm, UNDP in Sh75 million pact to create jobs for youth

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Resident Representative UNDP Kenya, Jean-Luc Stalon with CRBC CEO Du Shan during the signing ceremony for the NextGen.Ke Youth Employment Programme at a Nairobi hotel on April 21, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an agreement intended to expand youth employment opportunities by equipping them with practical work experience and skills aligned with the labour market needs.

Under the programme dubbed NextGen.Ke, the collaboration will target thousands of youth in Kenya from various sectors and will expand employment opportunities through structured private sector engagement.

A total of Sh75 million has been set aside for the implementation of the programme over the next three years, in partnership with Kenya’s government, and is targeted to benefit 15,000 youth.

The initial phase will also feature private sector partners to bridge the gap between education and employment through practical, market-driven solutions.

“This programme ticks all the boxes needed to deliver jobs at scale. It offers an innovative response to one of Kenya’s most urgent priorities, creating opportunities for young people. Strong government buy-in, including Government Development Financing, signals clear national ownership, while partnership with the private sector ensures that young people gain the practical skills and experience employers need,” said Dr Jean-Luc Stalon, Resident Representative, UNDP Kenya.

The programme is jointly led by the Government of Kenya, through the National Treasury and Economic Planning, in partnership with UNDP and private sector actors.

Placements are facilitated through industry partnerships, including the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), and are aligned with key growth sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing, construction, ICT, energy, and services.

By providing stipends, the programme reduces hiring costs for employers while enabling them to train, mentor and build a strong pipeline of future talent.

Over three years, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 15,000 university and college graduates through structured 12-month placements, equipping them with the experience needed to secure permanent employment.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Kenya’s development priorities. By investing in youth skills development and job creation, we are contributing to long-term socio-economic transformation,” said Yu Xiaodong, Director, CRBC Kenya.

This comes at a time Kenya faces a dual development challenge, high youth unemployment and persistent regional disparities in access to opportunities and infrastructure.

Despite Kenya’s youthful population, accounting for 35 per cent, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high.