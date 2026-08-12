Music, faith and culture take centre stage as Kenya's finest showcase creativity

The Kenya Music Festival opened its Winners’ Concert at Kibabii University, Bungoma, bringing together some of the country’s finest young musical and artistic talent in a colourful celebration of faith, culture, education, unity and social responsibility.
Beyond the entertainment, the performances carried powerful messages, reminding audiences of values that hold communities together and lessons that can shape the future of the country.
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