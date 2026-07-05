New giants emerge at Nairobi Regional Kenya music festival

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State House Girls school perform a Pokot dance during the Nairobi Region Music Festival on July 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The 2026 Nairobi Regional Kenya Music Festival produced a new generation of champions as little-known day schools stunned established powerhouses, signaling a major shift in the region's performing arts landscape ahead of the national championships.

Several day schools emerged as surprise winners, with teachers attributing the turnaround to better preparation and stability compared to some boarding schools whose training programmes were disrupted by recent waves of school unrest.

Among the biggest surprises was Moi Education Centre which dethroned seasoned competitors winning the Negro Spiritual class, PSC set piece, second in Central Bank of Kenya set pieces and the Equity bank composition. The school also posted good results in bass solo, and piano duets advanced and beginner. Additionally, the school emerged best mixed choir in Nairobi region.

“We sailed through the region level and now we are ready to face the nation at the National festival in a month time,” said the choir director Maneno.

Peter Kibukosya Secondary School from Embakasi West, had an outstanding adaptation and arrangement of African melodies titled "Engoko Yange."

Arranged by Robert Jim Begisen, the performance captivated adjudicators with its rich harmonies, choreography and symbolism, earning the school top honours.

The song uses the imagery of a hen producing many chicks to symbolize productivity, innovation and creativity among learners. Within the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the metaphor reflects students generating multiple ideas, inventions and projects while nurturing their talents beyond academics.

Begisen said the new curriculum has transformed learning by creating opportunities for learners to discover and monetize their talents.

"The learners no longer depend on academics alone. Through the new system they have various ways to expose their ability and earn from it," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by co-choir director James Sibo.

"The song illustrates the opportunities that come with enhanced learning in schools, talent development and cultivating all-round students in our society," Sibo said.

Olympic High School from Kibra also emerged among the surprise packages after winning the highly competitive Central Bank of Kenya set piece commemorating the institution's 60th anniversary, beating 12 other schools.

Pumwani boys high school won the set piece, Negro Spiritual, Zilizopendwa with live accompaniment, Recorder ensemble, Woodwind Solo, Piano Solo and Piano Duet.

Ushirika Secondary School secured its place at the national festival through an impressive rendition of the Maragoli sacred folk song "Risuvira," while Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School, Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School, Apostolic Carmel Girls, Kianda School, Kayole South Secondary School, Mathare Mixed Secondary School, Mihango Secondary School, Ofafa Jericho High School, Jamhuri High School, Lang'ata High School and Lenana School all registered notable performances. Lenana School perform Zlizopendwa with live instruments durng Nairobi Region Munsic Festival on July 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Lenana School's return to prominence after years of limited success was among the festival's biggest talking points.

Girls' schools also stamped their authority across several categories.

Moi Girls Nairobi maintained its reputation as one of the region's finest performing arts institutions after excelling in multiple classes.

The school won the Composition for Female Voices category, finished second in the Pop Gospel class with "Mbela" by Tanzanian gospel musician Rose Muhando, impressed in the Negro Spiritual category and showcased "Jana Usiku" by Kenyan band Elani in the Zilizovuma class.

Moi Girls also won the Karaoke category with "Woman Is," a powerful piece from the musical Lempicka that celebrates women's resilience and determination to overcome oppression.

Kariobangi North Girls was another dominant performer, qualifying for the national festival in six categories, including Karaoke, Pop Talent Show, Pokot Folk Dance, Pokot Folk Song, Samburu Folk Song and Samburu Dance.

Music teacher Moses Kere attributed the school's success to the flexibility enjoyed by day schools.

"Since the majority of the learners come from around, we had enough time with them after classes. Adequate preparation gave us a head start," he said.

Karen C Girls successfully defended its Pop Gospel title with "Yebo (Nitawale)" by gospel duo Vestine and Dorcas, while State House Girls impressed adjudicators in several traditional music categories.

Perhaps the most emotional story of the festival came from St. Claire Nembu Comprehensive School in Dagoretti South.

Established in 1962, the school had never progressed beyond the sub-county level for more than six decades.

This year, however, it qualified for the national festival in five of the eight classes it entered, marking the school's first appearance at the regional stage since its establishment.

The remarkable turnaround coincided with the arrival of new principal Peter Koigi in May this year, who also doubled as the choir trainer.

"When I came in May, I found raw talent but low morale. These learners had never believed they could go beyond Dagoretti. We started early morning and evening sessions. We prayed, we sang, we cried. Today, history has been made," Koigi said. Garden Estate Senior School perform a traditional folk dance during Nairobi Region Music Festival on July 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The school's original compositions, including the Equity Bank-sponsored class on "Unity in Diversity," together with its African folk dance, earned praise from adjudicators, who described them as "nationals material."

"This is our first time at Regionals since 1962. Most of these learners were not even born when Nembu last sang at this level. To now proceed to Nationals is a miracle we don't take lightly," Koigi added.

Beyond the competition, this year's festival reflected the transformation of the Kenya Music Festival under the Competency-Based Curriculum. Performances increasingly tackled themes such as innovation, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, environmental conservation, leadership, mental health and social responsibility, demonstrating that music has become a platform for nurturing creativity, critical thinking and life skills.