CUE ordered to audit dental surgery courses in Moi, Nairobi universities

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Education CS Migos Ogamba. [ Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba has directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to carry out an audit on the dental training programmes offered by Moi University and the University of Nairobi (UoN).

This follows calls by stakeholders for a scrutiny of what the two universities are offering, he said. “The Commission is required to take note of the contents of the subject letter and render a comprehensive advisory thereon to the ministry, within 14 days from the date hereof.”

Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) had earlier sued the regulator and the two universities, claiming the institutions had been admitting students to the programmes without accreditation. It argued that CUE must accredit and approve the programmes before they are offered to students.

“The 2nd and 3rd respondents continue to offer and/or facilitate admissions into the impugned programmes without demonstrable accreditation and approval by the 1st respondent,” the Stephen Mutoro-led lobby states. “The programmes relate to professional dental training whose graduates are ultimately released into the healthcare system and entrusted with the provision of oral healthcare services directly affecting the health, safety and welfare of members of the public.”

Cofek also roped in the Kenya Dental Association, which has been vocal on oral health and dentistry programmes' accreditation, stating that the quality assurance framework is at stake.

It further said there was a danger of entrusting graduates from the universities without establishing the quality of education they received.

Mutoro said, based on a judgement by High Court Judge William Musyoka on the dental education and training, there was a concern about the programmes offered by the two universities.

According to him, the Kenya Dental Association raised an alarm, reflecting concerns documented in the East African Community Joint Inspection Report relating to Medical and Dental Training Institutions.

The case before Justice Musyoka was filed by the Oral Health Association of Kenya against the Health Cabinet Secretary. The judge said the CS had no powers or control over the oral health academic programmes.

“There exists no demonstrable evidence that the impugned programmes offered by the 2nd and 3rd respondents have received the accreditation and approval required under the Universities Act and the applicable regulatory framework,” claimed Mutoro.

Cofek wants the court to block the two universities from admitting students into the programme until its concerns are addressed.