Not a tourist, I'm Kenya's chief diplomat, says Ruto

President William Ruto has defended his incessant foreign travels, reminding Kenyans that he was the country’s chief diplomat and not a tourist.
The President, while seemingly responding to one of the headlines by The Standard, insisted that his role required sustained diplomatic engagement abroad.
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