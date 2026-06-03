Sh12.7b budget deficit puts at risk teachers medical scheme

National Assembly Education Chairman Julius Melly before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee at the Glee Hotel in Kiambu on March 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Hundreds of thousands of teachers and their families now risk losing access to health care due to underfunding.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) yesterday disclosed a Sh12.7 billion funding gap in the 2026/2027 financial year budget.