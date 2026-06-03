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Sh12.7b budget deficit puts at risk teachers medical scheme

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun. 3, 2026
National Assembly Education Chairman Julius Melly before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee at the Glee Hotel in Kiambu on March 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Hundreds of thousands of teachers and their families now risk losing access to health care due to underfunding.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) yesterday disclosed a Sh12.7 billion funding gap in the 2026/2027 financial year budget.

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