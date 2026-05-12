Knec to roll out digital exams next year in push to modernise learning

The Kenya National Examinations Council is preparing to roll out electronic assessments in senior schools beginning next year in what could mark one of the biggest transformations of Kenya’s examination system since the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).
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