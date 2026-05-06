KNEC to rolls out digital verification system on fake certificates

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Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) CEO Dr David Njengere at the 3rd Annual Education Assessment Symposium 2026,on May 4, 2026. [Mike Kiihaki, Standard]

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is planning to unveil a new digital certificate verification system.

The move is aimed to curb the long-standing problem of fake academic papers that has plagued Kenya’s education and employment sectors for decades.

The system, known as TrueCert, introduces QR code-based authentication for certificates issued from 2024, allowing instant verification using a mobile phone.

KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere said the innovation is part of broader reforms to restore credibility in Kenya’s examination system.

“This innovation is part of our efforts to secure the integrity of certificates in Kenya. The system is efficient and will allow anyone with a smartphone to authenticate certificates issued by KNEC,” he said.

The impact of the new system is expected to reduce the verification time from weeks to under 30 minutes, significantly easing recruitment processes and reducing costs for both employers and institutions.

Delegates follow proceedings during the 3rd Annual Education Assessment Symposium 2026 on May 4, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard],

Explaining on the expected system during the ongoing 3rd Annual Education Assessment Symposium 2026, Head of Management Information Systems at KNEC, Ahmed, said the move was necessary to address a crisis that had reached alarming levels.

“What we are talking about is a solution to something that has reached epidemic level. Our desire to have very good certificates has exposed us to reputation risk in terms of the documents we issue,” he said.

With the integration of digital verification and encryption technologies, KNEC is confident that the era of fake academic certificates is coming to an end, ushering in a new phase of trust, efficiency, and accountability in Kenya’s education system.

The rollout comes against the backdrop of what officials describe as an “epidemic” of forged certificates, commonly referred to as backstreet academic papers, which have undermined trust in the country’s education credentials.

For years, fraudsters have exploited weaknesses in the traditional verification process, which relied heavily on physical features such as watermarks, seals, and paper quality.

These security elements, while once effective, became increasingly easy to replicate with advancing technology.

KNEC ICT officer Francis Lekupe said the absence of a real-time verification system created a fertile ground for forgery.

“Before this system, the integrity of certificates relied heavily on physical features like watermarks and seals, which could be replicated. Employers had no reliable way to distinguish between genuine documents and sophisticated forgeries,” he said. From Right, Basic Education PS Julius Bitok, Education CS Julius Ogamba and KNEC chairman Julius Nyabundi during the 3rd Annual Education Assessment Symposium 2026 on May 4, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The manual verification process further worsened the situation. Employers and institutions were forced to write to KNEC or physically visit its offices to confirm credentials—a process that often took weeks.

“Verification typically required manual cross-checking of records, which was not only slow but also prone to human error. It created unnecessary bureaucracy and increased the cost of confirming academic credentials,” Lekupe explained.

These delays not only inconvenienced employers but also cost job seekers opportunities, while allowing fraudulent documents to slip through the cracks undetected.

KNEC officials say the new system is designed to close these loopholes by shifting from a trust-based model to a technology-driven “verify-first” approach.

Each certificate issued from 2024 now carries an encrypted QR code containing key candidate details, including name, index number, and grades.

When scanned through the TrueCert platform, the code is instantly matched against KNEC’s central database.

“A successful match produces a green flag confirming authenticity, while any inconsistency triggers a red flag. This is not just a QR code it is a cryptographically secured digital token that cannot be duplicated without access to encryption keys,” Lekupe said.

To address older certificates issued before 2023, KNEC has also digitised records and introduced an online verification platform, allowing users to generate secure digital certificates after identity verification and payment through the government portal.