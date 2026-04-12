Trailblazer who rose from poverty to become the pioneer of private schools

Long before private schooling became a normal part of the education system, Prof Judith Mukwanjeru was running Sawa Sawa Academy (SSA) in Meru.
The academy started in the 1980s at the edge of Nkunga Forest along the Meru -Nanyuki highway, setting the pace for the country’s first Kenyan and privately-owned academies.
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