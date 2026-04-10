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Omboko Milemba: Internship programme exploits teachers

By Ann Wairimu | Apr. 10, 2026
Mahiakalo Junior Secondary School Geography teacher Irene Odebero assisting pupils during a lesson in their classroomon April 19, 2023. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

 The history of internship in teaching dates back to around 2010. At the time, the government was facing a shortage of teachers after the introduction of free primary education. Instead of employing teachers permanently as required by law, the government introduced a one-year internship programme. The first cohort of about 18,000 teachers was employed under this system.

 The promise was that after one year they would be absorbed into permanent employment. But when that year ended, the government refused to confirm them. That forced teachers’ unions to organize strikes demanding their colleagues be employed. Eventually, they were absorbed.

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