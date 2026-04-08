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CBE chaos: Grade 10 learners grapple with shortage of teachers

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 8, 2026

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Three months into Senior Schools, Grade 10 learners under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system are still struggling to settle.

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Competency-Based Education STEM CBE Teacher Shortage Grade 10
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