Digital skills gap, structural barriers hinder students in Kenya's underserved counties

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(L) Mrs Margaret Koskei, founder Chalan Foundation and PS State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Kello Harsama at the launch of a survey on learning barriers in Kenya’s underserved counties. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

A new baseline study has revealed a widening digital skills gap among students in Kenya’s underserved counties, highlighting how structural barriers continue to limit educational opportunities despite strong learner motivation.

The survey, conducted by the Chalan Foundation under the Education and Life Skills Development Programme, found that while 93 per cent of learners expressed interest in improving their digital skills, many lack access to functional computer laboratories and basic technology training.

The report notes that thirty-three per cent of learners cannot type, 37 per cent cannot use email, and 52 per cent have never participated in STEAM activities, leaving a gap between aspirations and opportunities for future readiness.

Ms Violah Sugut, a consultant researcher involved in the study, said that the findings reveal a widening digital skills gap among learners in underserved counties.

“While most students are keen to engage with technology, they often lack access to functional digital tools and structured training. Without targeted interventions, this gap risks leaving many behind as the country moves toward a technology-driven economy,” she said.

The study, carried out between January 12 and 28, 2026, surveyed 612 learners and 209 parents or guardians across 51 schools in ten counties, including West Pokot, Turkana, Kitui, Samburu, Kajiado, Baringo, Bomet, Homa Bay, Nandi, and Bungoma.

It examined education access, learning conditions, life skills development, and digital readiness, offering a broad picture of challenges faced by students.

“While 99 per cent of learners reported arriving at school on time, attendance is inconsistent, with nearly half unable to attend full school weeks. About 43 per cent missed one to two weeks of school during the previous term, largely due to financial constraints, illness, or household vulnerability,” Sugut noted.

The survey found that 58 per cent of absences were linked to lack of school fees, 51 per cent to illness, and 45 per cent of learners live in non-intact households, with 20 per cent identified as single, double, or orphans.

Learning environments also present challenges. Overcrowding is common, with 28 per cent of learners studying in classrooms of more than 60 students, and only 26 per cent reported access to all required textbooks.

Though 86 percent of schools report having science laboratories, many are poorly equipped, and more than half of the computer labs were found to be nonfunctional.

“The survey also assessed life skills and wellbeing, revealing gaps in emotional regulation and problem-solving abilities. The composite Life Skills Index scored 3.2 out of 5, with emotional regulation the lowest at 2.7,” she said.

She added that thirty-eight per cent of learners reported struggling to solve real-life problems, and 13 per cent lacked a mentor or trusted adult.

According to the report, safety remains a concern, with 57 per cent reporting theft in school and 26 percent noting verbal bullying.

The report also highlighted gender-specific challenges, particularly for girls, stating that nearly one in three girls misses school due to menstruation, and only 21 per cent reported regular access to sanitary pads.

The study underscores that while learners demonstrate high motivation and strong aspirations, systemic barriers related to economic vulnerability, infrastructure, psychosocial well-being, gender equity, and digital access prevent them from fully benefiting from education.

Experts stress that addressing these challenges requires coordinated action from schools, communities, government institutions, and private sector partners to strengthen education systems and expand opportunities for learners.