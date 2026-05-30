Case declines to kick out Wetang'ula as speaker

The High Court in Nairobi yesterday declined to find that National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula violated the law and ought to be kicked out as a speaker for declaring Kenya Kwanza as the majority party in the house, despite their finding that Azimio was.
While finding that their declaration remained unless overturned by the Court of Appeal, High Court Judges Jairus Ngaah, Lawrence Mugambi and John Chigiti ruled that there was no evidence to show the speaker violated any of their orders.
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