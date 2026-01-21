×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Twenty-eight schools get modern classrooms with digital tools

By Phares Mutembei | Jan. 21, 2026
The new classrooms built by Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and partners at Rugusu primary in Buuri, Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Some 28 schools spread across Meru, Isiolo, and Laikipia counties have benefited from modern classrooms, digital learning tools, and other educational empowerment.

In a partnership welcomed by the Ministry of Education officials, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy's education department spearheaded the construction and commissioning of digitally-equipped classrooms to enhance learning, in addition to other facilities.

Speaking at Rugusu Primary in Buuri constituency in Meru on Tuesday during the handover of five new classrooms, Lewa's chief of programmes and partnerships, John Kinoti, and head of its education department, Purity Kinoti, said the idea was to give learners and teachers the best possible environment to thrive.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lewa constructed and furnished 12 permanent classrooms and renovated two others at Rugusu, in addition to eight digital smartboards, 120 tablets for learners, and three laptops for teachers, topped with Starlink Wifi and paid monthly subscriptions.

Mr Kinoti, the educational assistance to Rugusu and other schools was part of the beneficial activities undertaken by Lewa to promote partnerships with the community in conservation and protection of wildlife and the environment.

He said the initiative is to give children in communities around conservancies a conducive learning environment.

"If a day is made of eight hours, almost six are spent by the children in classrooms, so it is important to have proper classrooms, and these is what we have delivered through the support of donors at Lewa," Kinoti said.

He said it was a result of the positive relationships the conservancy had with the communities around it.

"This is made possible because of wildlife and environmental conservation, and partnerships with the community," Kinoti noted.

Ms Kinoti said they had built 128 classrooms in 28 schools, furnished and installed digital learning tools in them, to enhance education in the region.

"These classrooms are furnished and installed with interactive smartboards and internet, so that the children can access digital resources," she said.

County Director of Education Joseph ole Maki, while appreciating the contribution by the conservancy towards education, said many learning institutions lacked such infrastructure.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Digital Learning Digital Literacy Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Environmental Conservation
.

Latest Stories

Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ebenyo among stars to battle for glory in Mumias
Athletics
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
How Mbadi's duty-free rice import plan turned into free-for-all legal war
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
930,000 students join senior schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
930,000 students join senior schools
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved