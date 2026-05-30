Medics council probing patient's death in Trans Nzoia

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The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council offices in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has opened an inquiry into the death of a patient at an unregistered facility in Trans Nzoia county.

According to the council, Brian Simiyu died from an alleged surgical procedure at the facility and they were investigating the medical practitioner involved in the procedure.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family for this profound loss,” said KMPDC in a statement.

The council said that it was working closely with the county government, police and other relevant authorities to collect relevant evidence and interview witnesses for the case.

“Appropriate disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against any practitioner or facility found culpable which may include suspension, revocation of practicing license, deregistration and recommendation for criminal prosecution where applicable.”

According to the council said that preliminary information shows that the procedure was undertaken in an unregistered, unlabelled, unlicensed premises and in conditions not suitable for such treatment.

KMPDC said that it remains committed to the mandate of protecting the public by regulating the medical profession.

“We urge all medical practitioners to adhere strictly to their oath of "First do no harm", ethics, registration and licensing requirements and to practice only within approved facilities that meet minimum safety and quality standards.”

KMPDC asked Kenyans to seek medical care only from duly registered and licensed health facilities and practitioners while asking them to report any suspected illegal or substandard medical practices to their offices, police station or county health authorities.