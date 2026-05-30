Wamalwa, Savula clash over Western region support for Ruto's re-election bid and region's political direction

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DAP-Kenya Party leader Eugene Wamalwa. [File, Standard]

A political showdown unfolded in Navakholo, Kakamega County, as DAP-Kenya Party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula clashed over the Luhya community’s political future and support for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.

The two leaders, speaking during the burial of Benjamin Mangeni, father of Bunyala West MCA Sebastian Mangeni, differed on whether Western Kenya should rally behind President Ruto or support the emerging opposition coalition.

Savula, a former DAP-Kenya deputy party leader who later joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), challenged Wamalwa to openly declare his presidential ambitions instead of, as he put it, “hiding behind” the united opposition movement.

The Deputy Governor argued that the Luhya community should back President Ruto’s second-term bid, citing development projects undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration and the absence of a formidable presidential candidate from the region.

“We have our neighbour and son, President Ruto, from the Rift Valley, who has brought significant development, and we are ready to support him as a neighbour,” Savula said.

He questioned Wamalwa’s development record during his tenure in government and urged him to present a viable alternative to President Ruto.

“I challenge Wamalwa to tell us who the alternative to Ruto is and what development projects he initiated for Western Kenya while in office compared to what Ruto has done,” he added.

Savula, who serves as deputy coordinator of President Ruto’s two-term campaign team in Western Kenya, also took issue with Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, accusing them of engaging in political activism without clearly declaring their intentions for the presidency.

“We know President Ruto is defending his seat. Wamalwa and Sifuna should tell Kenyans whether they are running for president. We do not want hypocritical politics; leaders must be open and sincere,” he said.

The Deputy Governor further claimed that leaders in the Luo Nyanza region had already clarified their political positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Savula, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga had opted to focus on defending their current seats rather than pursuing higher office, describing it as a sign of political clarity to avoid confusion in the region.

However, Wamalwa declined to declare his presidential bid, insisting that the opposition coalition was still consulting on its flagbearer ahead of the next General Election.

“We are a team, and I am one of the principals in the United Opposition. We are all qualified for the top seat, but discussions are ongoing, and a decision will be made collectively,” Wamalwa said.

The former Defence Cabinet Secretary maintained that the opposition’s primary goal was to unite and challenge President Ruto’s administration at the ballot.

“President Ruto has failed Kenyans, and leaders who have the interests of citizens at heart must unite so that we can remove this regime through a democratic vote,” he said.

Wamalwa also revealed that the opposition coalition would tour Western Kenya next week to popularise its agenda ahead of the 2027 polls.

He extended an invitation to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to formally join the opposition alliance and urged Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe to reconsider his support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We have officially invited Sifuna to join the united opposition, and I also urge my brother Wangwe to join us so that he can secure his political future,” Wamalwa said.

But Wangwe quickly dismissed the appeal, reaffirming his loyalty to President Ruto and the broad-based government arrangement.

“President Ruto deserves respect for the development projects he has brought to my constituency. We are in the broad-based government, and I will support his re-election for a second term,” Wangwe said.