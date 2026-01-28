×
EU connects 363 public primary schools to internet to boost digital learning

By Peterson Githaiga | Jan. 28, 2026

International Partnerships Deputy Director General Myriam Ferran during the launch of Last Mile Connectivity of Schools at Enkasiti Primary School in Kajiado County, on January 28, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard] 

The European Union has given a major boost to Kenya’s digital education agenda after connecting hundreds of public primary schools to the internet under the Last Mile Connectivity of Schools project.

Speaking at Enkasiti Primary School in Kajiado County on Wednesday, International Partnerships (INTPA) Deputy Director General Myriam Ferran, said the institution is among 363 public primary schools connected to reliable and sustainable internet.

Ferran explained that the initiative seeks to bridge Kenya’s digital divide, which continues to affect learning in many rural and underserved areas despite the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

"Despite Kenya's rapidly expanding digital economy, this particular project will bridge the country's digital divide that affects learning in many rural schools," she said.

She said that the project is part of the European Union’s Digital Economy Package for Kenya under the Global Gateway strategy.

"As EU mark 50 years of diplomatic relations with Kenya, in 2026, we are prevelaged to have this project running," she added.

Launched in October 2023, the Last Mile Connectivity of Schools project aims to connect 1,000 public primary schools across 14 counties, enabling access to digital learning aligned with the Competency-Based Curriculum.

"So far, more than 277,000 learners now have access to online learning platforms, virtual laboratories and digital content, while about 2,800 children with disabilities are benefiting from inclusive digital tools" said Ferran.

International Partnerships Deputy Director General Myriam Ferran (third left) leads the EU delegation during the launch of Last Mile Connectivity of Schools at Enkasiti Primary School in Kajiado County, on January 28, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard] 

She said more than 4,400 teachers have begun using digital technology in classrooms, with hundreds already trained on ICT integration.

Enkasiti teachers lauded the initiative saying it was God sent as it will improve digital skills to the pupils.

During the visit, teachers showcased digital lessons and virtual science laboratories, while learners presented ICT club projects highlighting creativity and innovation.

The school also demonstrated the client–hub connectivity model, where one centrally connected school extends internet access to neighbouring institutions—an approach already in use in Kajiado and Turkana counties.

Looking ahead, the project is expected to connect an additional 637 schools in 2026, expand digital skills training, roll out online safety programmes and establish community digital hubs to benefit surrounding areas.

