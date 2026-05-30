Duale defends US Ebola laboratory in Kenya

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Health CS Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

Health CS Aden Duale has defended Kenya’s decision to okay the US to construct an Ebola laboratory to treat its citizens who contract the virus at the Laikipia airbase.

“In partnership with the United States Government, Kenya is also establishing a similar facility at a military installation in Laikipia to strengthen monitoring, isolation, and emergency response capacity,” he said in a statement.

According to the CS, the lab will enhance Kenya’s surveillance, diagnostic capacity, emergency preparedness exercises, critical medical supplies, and rapid response capabilities.

“These investments will strengthen Kenya's health security by improving laboratory capacity, healthcare infrastructure, disease surveillance, emergency response systems, supply chains, and workforce readiness beyond the current Ebola threat.”

Duale’s statement comes just a day after Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the Milimani High Court issued orders barring the project from continuing in a case filed by Katiba Institute.

In total there are four cases challenging the project filed by among others the Law Society of Kenya.

Further defending the project, Duale said that Kenya has seen the value of such investments before citing the Covid-19 facility that was constructed at the Nairobi hospital.

According to the CS, the regional health facility that was established by the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) played an important role in supporting emergency response efforts across the region.

“Today, that infrastructure continues to serve local health needs and remains a valuable asset within Kenya's healthcare system. By strengthening critical health systems today, these investments will leave Kenya better prepared for future outbreaks and other public health challenges.”

The Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) broke out in May 15 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has since spread to Uganda and South Sudan.

“As a regional hub for trade, travel, and commerce, Kenya must remain prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats before they reach our communities.”

According to the CS, protecting Kenyans from the virus requires more than hoping it does not cross borders or relying solely on screening at points of entry.

“It requires a comprehensive approach that combines effective surveillance and border screening with strong preparedness and response systems before a crisis emerges, not after it has already taken hold.”

Duale reiterated that the government that there is a mobile laboratory for deployment where necessary, the National Public Health Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute branches in Nairobi and Kisumu.

He added that there are several dedicated isolation and treatment facilities, including specialized units Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya National Police Hospital, and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

“Additional sites have been identified in more than 10 high-risk border counties to ensure a rapid and coordinated response should a case be detected.”