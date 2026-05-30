DCI arrest man over social media posts

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David Onyango Elgon, aka MC Adek Tatu. [Courtesy; DCI]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man for allegedly posting inflammatory content on their social media pages that they said sparked widespread public outcry.

In a statement, DCI said that their detectives arrested David Onyango Elgon, aka MC Adek Tatu, from his hideout in Utange, Mombasa County.

“The offensive content, which was published on the suspect's Facebook account (MC Adek Tatu), has since gone viral across various social media platforms, threatening public order and peace,” said DCI.

The police arrested him by acting on actionable intelligence, that saw them trail him his hideout at a residential house in Utange.

They said that the suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court next week.

“The DCI reminds all netizens that the digital space is not a lawless jungle. While we enjoy the freedom of expression, publishing or distributing inflammatory posts that incite public outcry and divide us as a nation is a crime. We urge the public to use social media platforms responsibly.”

The arrest comes at a time when the country has witnessed sentiments from leaders in different sides of the political divide.

This comes after the recent swearing in of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioners.

NCIC is the body mandated to reign on hate speech and hate mongers in the country.