Raila's memorial was not for political opportunists

Audio By Vocalize

The shameful scenes at Migwena Cultural Grounds during the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga exposed the hollowness of politicians invoking his name while betraying the values he spent a lifetime defending.

What should have been a solemn occasion to honour a towering statesman descended into political chest-thumping, factional rivalry and disorder, with stones reportedly hurled towards the VIP dais. This was not merely a failure of protocol. It was an affront to Raila’s memory, family, mourners and a nation grappling with his absence.

Those who turned a memorial into a political battleground must be condemned. Raila endured detention, political persecution and personal sacrifice in his long struggle for multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms and greater political freedoms.

His contribution to Kenya’s democratic journey cannot be erased by the ambitions of those now scrambling to inherit his political constituency. Yet, at a gathering to celebrate that legacy, some leaders appeared more interested in advertising their political relevance than preserving the dignity of the occasion.

The presence of international guests made the spectacle even more embarrassing. Visitors who had gathered to honour a man whose political influence extended beyond Kenya were instead confronted with the ugly face of political intolerance and internal rivalry. How can leaders claim to uphold Raila’s legacy while allowing an event celebrating his life to become a theatre of confrontation?

Throwing stones towards a dais occupied by bereaved family members and political leaders is unacceptable under any circumstances. Political differences cannot justify violence and intimidation. A memorial is not a campaign rally, and grief must never become an opportunity for political grandstanding.

The incident also raises questions about the conduct of politicians who mobilise supporters but fail to instill discipline and respect. Leadership demands responsibility, restraint and the ability to put the public interest above personal ambition.

Those who encourage hostility, directly or indirectly, must be held accountable rather than rewarded with political attention. Ida Odinga’s appeal to young people to respect the solemnity of the occasion was a necessary reminder that the day belonged first to the family, mourners and admirers of the departed leader.

The youth should not be reduced to instruments of political warfare by leaders seeking to settle scores or demonstrate their influence. Equally troubling is the apparent determination by rival factions to use Raila’s anniversary to position themselves for future political contests.

Questions of succession and electoral ambitions have their place in democratic politics, but they should not overshadow the duty to honour the dead. Those seeking leadership must demonstrate the values they claim to inherit.

Raila’s legacy should be measured by the democratic space he helped open, the freedoms he championed and the national causes he pursued—not by the number of political slogans chanted in his name.

Kenya deserves leaders who can distinguish mourning from campaigning and remembrance from rivalry.

Anyone who uses a solemn memorial to advance personal ambition while tolerating chaos does not honour Raila; they diminish him. The ultimate tribute to Raila Odinga is not political theatre or empty declarations of loyalty.

It is a commitment to the democracy, dignity, tolerance and national unity for which he struggled.