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IPOA to monitor police recruitment exercise nationwide. [File, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) will monitor the upcoming National Police Service recruitment exercise to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the selection of police constables.

In a statementon Friday, November 27, IPOA said the monitoring would be conducted under Section 6(c) of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, which requires the authority to safeguard the public interest in policing.

The recruitment of police constables is scheduled for December 10, 2026, from 8am to 5pm, while the cadet recruitment exercise will take place on January 7, 2027.

IPOA said it would seek to prevent corruption, enforce legal standards and ensure candidates are selected on merit.

The oversight comes amid a history of controversy surrounding police recruitment, including allegations of bribery, nepotism, tribalism, political interference and lack of accountability.

Recently, the National Taskforce on Police Reforms, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, documented widespread corruption in police recruitment. The taskforce reported that recruitment slots had been sold for as much as Sh600,000.

It also identified nepotism, favouritism, tribalism and political influence as practices undermining merit-based recruitment.

IPOA said it would receive compliments and complaints about the recruitment exercises from the date of advertisement until each exercise concludes.

The authority also said members of the public could submit feedback through its 24-hour call centre or regional offices.

After the exercises, IPOA will prepare and publish a monitoring report detailing its findings and recommendations to the National Police Service.