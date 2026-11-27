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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado in court for his sentencing over the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA) has welcomed the sentencing of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two aides for the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno, calling on the government to strengthen security agencies and improve the handling of gender-based killings.

Justice Cecilia Githua on Friday, November 27, sentenced Obado and his former aides, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, to 25 and 18 years in prison.

“We acknowledge the court for its detailed and reasoned determination following a trial that spanned nearly eight years and attracted significant public interest,” FIDA chairperson Christine Kungu said.

Kungu has now called on the government, criminal justice agencies and other relevant institutions to work together to ensure timely investigations and prosecutions of gender-based killings.

She also called for stronger witness protection and victim support services.

“Bereaved families should have access to legal, psychosocial and other support throughout the justice process,” she said.

She added that continued investment in investigative capacity, including forensic and digital evidence management, was critical to effective prosecutions.

Justice Githua heard 42 witnesses, considered 81 exhibits, determined numerous interlocutory applications and evaluated extensive documentary, forensic, medical, digital and circumstantial evidence.

FIDA said the judgment and sentencing reflected the detailed analysis of legal principles and evidence required in such a complex case. “Such judicial rigour strengthens the public's confidence in the administration of justice and affirms the essential role of due process and just treatment,” she added.

The organisation said evidence presented by investigators established a chain of events linking the three men to the murder.

Sharon Otieno, who worked as a medical records and information officer at Rongo University, was murdered in 2018 while seven months pregnant. Her body was found dumped in Kodera Forest in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County.

She had been invited to a meeting at Graca Hotel in Rongo by Oyamo. She was later abducted alongside journalist Barrack Oduor before she was killed.

Obiero was accused of handling logistics and helping to cover up the crime. The prosecution argued that Obado had a motive linked to his relationship with Otieno. In her judgment, Justice Githua found that he instigated the killing and provided the money to facilitate it.

The sentences will take into account the time the three men have already spent in custody during the trial.