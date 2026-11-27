Benjamin Gethi rose through the ranks of the Kenya Police Service as the country transitioned from colonial-era policing to an African-led security establishment.

Benjamin (Ben) Gethi occupies a significant, albeit controversial, place in Kenya’s policing history. He served as the country’s second African Police Commissioner from 1978 to 1982, succeeding Bernard Hinga, who had headed the force since 1964.

Gethi rose through the ranks of the Kenya Police Service as the country transitioned from colonial-era policing to an African-led security establishment. He built his reputation through command experience, eventually becoming commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).