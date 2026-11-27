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President William Ruto and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Western countries to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, describing them as unfair, unnecessary and unjust.

The Kenyan Head of State added that the sanctions disproportionately hurt ordinary citizens, most especially vulnerable groups.

“Additionally, the unilateral sanctions undermine state sovereignty. We restate our position that the sanctions be lifted unconditionally and as immediately as possible,” Ruto said.

Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s support for Zimbabwe’s readmission to the Commonwealth and said Nairobi would continue advocating for the removal of the sanctions.

He was speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, November 27, while hosting his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is on a two-day state visit to Kenya.

Mnangagwa last visited Kenya in 2022.

Strengthening Bilateral ties

The two leaders witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding covering diplomacy, arts, culture and heritage, immigration, affordable housing, information sharing, customs and trade.

They said the agreements would strengthen cooperation in trade, tax collection, diplomacy and the provision of decent housing for their citizens.

“Our countries will henceforth engage at the highest political level,” Ruto said, adding that the friendship between Kenya and Zimbabwe was forged during their struggles for freedom and strengthened through solidarity and shared aspirations.

President William Ruto and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [PCS]

Ruto said a report by the two countries’ foreign ministries showed progress in implementing agreements signed in Harare during his [Ruto’] 2024 visit.

The number of bilateral agreements between Nairobi and Harare has now risen to 24, he said, adding that he plans to visit Zimbabwe in the near future to assess their implementation.

“Our bilateral trade grew by 63 per cent, from $35 million in 2024 to $57 million in 2025,” said Ruto, describing the growth as a strong foundation for further expansion.

He projected a further increase of $53 million.

The two countries will also deepen cooperation in mining, including mineral exploration, technology transfer and processing, to retain more value locally amid growing demand for minerals.

Nairobi and Harare also plan on reviewing air travel arrangements to ease movement and reduce barriers to trade.

On security, he said Kenya and Zimbabwe would strengthen cooperation in tackling terrorism, organised crime and climate-related threats. President William Ruto and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [PCS]

“In multilateral affairs, we committed to coordinating our positions, supporting each other’s interests and amplifying Africa’s voice in global affairs,” he said.

On his part, Mnangagwa said the talks were aimed at building a more stable and prosperous future for Africa and the international community.

He held that the two countries had agreed to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers to ease the movement of people, goods and services and promote cross-border trade and investment.

“Building on the momentum established by the state visits, Zimbabwe and Kenya are well positioned to deepen relations across a wide range of sectors to ensure shared prosperity that positively impacts the livelihoods of our respective citizens,” said Mnangagwa.

He urged government officials and the private sector in both countries to accelerate the implementation of the agreements and thanked Ruto and Kenya for their support during Zimbabwe’s chairmanship of COMESA for the 2026-2027 term.