For years, Monyenye's presence on the roads sent jitters down the spines of motorists, public service vehicle (PSV) operators, tuk-tuk drivers and boda boda riders. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The sudden death of Dennis Maronga Monyenye, popularly known as Denno, on the morning of November 24, 2026 brought to an abrupt end a police career that was as controversial as it was recognisable on the roads of western Kenya.

For years, Monyenye was among the most familiar and feared traffic police officers in Kakamega. His presence on the roads sent jitters down the spines of motorists, public service vehicle (PSV) operators, tuk-tuk drivers and boda boda riders.