The education sector appears haunted by a leadership culture in which officers occupy powerful positions in an acting capacity for months, only to be displaced when substantive appointments are finally made.
The appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive officer, for instance, ended a 17-month period during which Dr Evaleen Mitei had served in an acting capacity.
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