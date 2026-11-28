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The High Court has directed government agencies to preserve records of transactions conducted through the eCitizen platform as a case seeking accountability over billions of shillings collected from Kenyans returns to court.

Justice Wendy Micheni ordered the government to secure transaction data held on the platform, prevent its alteration and issue preservation notices to banks and other entities holding relevant records.

The case, filed by activist Francis Awino, seeks to establish how public funds collected through eCitizen were handled. Awino cites audits and a parliamentary inquiry that flagged Sh9.4 billion in questionable transactions and financial movements.

In an affidavit, Awino said “the audit findings raise concerns regarding the movement of public revenue through commercial bank accounts, the authority under which collection and settlement accounts were operated, transfers to private entities and the reconciliation of funds collected against amounts received by government agencies.”

He claims the findings also raised questions about the legal basis for collecting and retaining convenience fees.

Awino cited Sh6.3 billion processed through several Equity Bank accounts, saying the transactions required clarification on the authority under which the accounts operated, the purpose of the transactions and the funds’ eventual destination.

He also pointed to Sh2.7 billion in unmatched settlement balances identified in the inquiry, claiming the amounts raised questions about whether money collected from users was fully reconciled with payments received by government agencies.

“That the audit material further identifies payments and transfers totalling about Sh127 million involving private companies, including Wabbo Associates Limited and Gold Rock Capital Limited, which transactions should be verified against relevant contracts, procurement records and payment documents.”

He also cited convenience fees amounting to Sh1.8 billion and Sh430 million, arguing that their legal basis, authorisation, collection, retention and accounting required scrutiny.

The petitioner said the flagged transactions did not, on their own, establish fraud. He said the case seeks to trace the funds and establish how they were accounted for.

He argued that records held by private entities involved in processing eCitizen payments should be preserved to help establish the transaction trails.

“The electronic records are susceptible to alteration, overwriting, loss or routine deletion in the ordinary course of system maintenance and administration, thereby necessitating immediate preservation directions,” he said in the affidavit.

Awino is also seeking information on the government's level of control over the eCitizen platform and documents relating to the transfer of its management.

He argues that the parliamentary inquiry notes the public interest in the case and the need for relevant records to be made available for scrutiny.

He warned that the loss, alteration or destruction of records could undermine the ability of the Auditor General and other oversight institutions to conduct audits, verification and investigations.

Justice Micheni directed the petitioner to serve all the government entities named in the case by November 30, 2026. The respondents have until December 11 to file their responses, ahead of an inter partes hearing scheduled for December 16.

The respondents include Treasury Cabinet secretary and principal secretary, Immigration, and ICT and digital economy PSs, the eCitizen accounting officer and the ICT Authority.

Others named in the case are the Attorney General, Auditor General, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.