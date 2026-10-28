National Treasury pushes new regulations, plan to run e-Citizen

The National Treasury is taking its role of managing the Government digital payment platform, e-citizen, as the entity in charge of revenue collection.
National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo Tuesday told the National Assembly Committee on Finance that the Auditor-General had raised issues of ownership for e-citizen and whether the department has sight on what happens therein.
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