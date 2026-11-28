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Fear of losing jobs and income is keeping sexual exploitation and harassment underreported in Kenya's creative industry, with workers facing sexual demands in exchange for opportunities, according to a new report.

The report shows that 30 out of 34 creative workers (88 per cent) who participated in an online survey had either witnessed or experienced sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH) in their line of work.

The findings are based on a survey involving 34 people working in music, film, digital content, events and other creative work. Although, they reflect the experiences of the participants and are not nationally representative statistics.

Of these, 21 (62 per cent) said the abuse had cost the affected person work or income or pushed them out of a project or the industry.

The findings further show that sexual demands are being used as a condition for accessing opportunities, with fourteen respondents (41 per cent) identifying demands for sex in exchange for roles, work, payment, funding or exposure.

The report also points to the influence of gatekeepers in the creative industry, with 24 respondents (71 per cent) saying perpetrators used their control over opportunities to exploit workers.

These included people in positions of influence over casting, exposure and social media reach, with producers, directors and production leads identified as the most common alleged perpetrators.

Despite the prevalence of abuse, reporting remains low, with 47 per cent of the participants saying they did not report or seek support.

Fear of losing work was the most common reason for remaining silent, cited by fifteen respondents (44 per cent), while only seven (21 per cent) said they had used a formal reporting channel.

The report also found gaps in workplace protection mechanisms, with 15 respondents (44 per cent) saying they had no sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment policy or reporting mechanism in their workplace.

Among those who acknowledged the existence of such mechanisms, the most common view was that they existed but were rarely used.

Unwanted sexual comments, jokes, messages and advances were identified as the most common forms of sexual harassment facing workers in the industry.

The findings show that 25 out of 34 creative workers (74 per cent) had witnessed or experienced unwanted sexual comments, jokes, messages or advances.

The report further reveals that at least 41 per cent respondents had encountered sexual demands in exchange for roles, work, payment, funding or exposure, pointing to the exploitation of career opportunities by people in positions of influence.

Unwanted touching, kissing or other forms of sexual contact were reported by nine respondents (26 per cent), while eight (24 per cent) cited stalking or repeated unwanted sexual communication.

Other forms of harassment included sharing or threatening to share intimate images without consent, exclusion or loss of work after rejecting or reporting misconduct, and threats or retaliation for refusing sexual demands, each reported by five respondents (15 per cent).

Fewer than five respondents also reported sexual assault, attempted assault or rape.

The report comes as the world marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, running from November 25 to December 10, under the UNiTE campaign theme, "Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity."

The findings are contained in a joint report by Your Voice, Your Power KE, PAWA 254 and partner organisations examining sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment in Kenyan workplaces, with a focus on the informal sector and creative economy.

The organisations have now called on employers and unions in the creative industry to strengthen protection of workers against sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment by adopting standalone workplace policies, introducing independent mechanisms for investigating complaints and incorporating gender-based violence clauses into collective bargaining agreements.

They also want relevant stakeholders to run community reporting desks with female responders, linked to legal, medical and psychosocial help, and teach workers to keep digital evidence safely.

The groups further calls on the government to ratify and implement ILO Conventions 190 and 189, amend the Employment Act to extend protection to third parties, interns and job seekers, and require all employers to put in place measures to prevent workplace harassment.