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Nakhumicha called on the clergy to speak truth to power and protect religious institutions by refusing to let politicians use their pulpits to promote partisan interests. [Courtesy, X]

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has urged religious leaders to prevent politicians from turning church gatherings into platforms for divisive politics.

While maintaining that places of worship should bring people together, Nakhumicha called on the clergy to speak truth to power and protect religious institutions by refusing to let politicians use their pulpits to promote partisan interests.

Speaking at a meeting attended by hundreds of clergy in Chebarus, Nakhumicha urged religious leaders to remain courageous when speaking about issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“Religious leaders should not fear those in power. You have a responsibility to speak out on issues affecting the people and stand for what is right,” Nakhumicha said.

She also urged the clergy to hold public officials accountable, saying they had an important role to play in defending justice, good governance and the public interest.

Nakhumicha said the church should remain a voice of reason and help unite communities. Political rivalries in places of worship, she warned, could undermine that role.

“Do not allow politicians to use the church to spread divisive politics. The church should bring people together, regardless of their political affiliations,” she said.

Her remarks come amid growing concern about politicians using religious gatherings to promote their ambitions as the country approaches the 2027 general election.

She said religious institutions should offer moral guidance and encourage constructive debate on national issues, rather than become extensions of political campaigns.

At the meeting, Nakhumicha also called on county governments to work more closely with the national government to address residents’ challenges and speed up development projects.

She said cooperation between the two levels of government was essential to ensure public resources and development programmes delivered tangible benefits to communities.

“County and national governments need to work together. Our people are waiting for services and development, and political differences shouldn’t get in the way,” she said.

The former Cabinet Secretary urged county leaders to put residents first, warning that political rivalries must not stall projects or deprive people of essential services.

She said better coordination would help governments address local needs, improve service delivery and complete projects on time.

Nakhumicha called on leaders to turn their commitments into action, saying accountability, unity and development must remain central to serving Kenyans.